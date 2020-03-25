QED announces partnership

Quality Essential Distribution announce its latest partnership with Lucy Zodion who have a wealth of experience in the manufacture and supply of pre-wired power distribution systems. This expertise combined with our market leading ranges for the security and networking market ensure we continue to provide security solutions across a wide range of sectors.

Ian Smith, Quality Essential Distribution, Sales Director said:

“We’re delighted to announce this partnership with Lucy Zodion who are recognised as the UK market leader in the field of power distribution systems. We believe customers will benefit by being associated with a leading UK manufacturer who design and build high quality products and offer best in class solutions for power distribution pillars across a wide range of sectors.” This partnership will enable our customers to access this range with a much faster turnaround than is currently available in the CCTV distribution channel.

Bryan Gale, Business Development Director, Lucy Zodion, said:

“The new partnership with QED is a positive step for Lucy Zodion. The industry leading distributor has identified a unique application for our steel pillar range to support security and CCTV solutions, globally. Their established presence, combined with Lucy Zodion’s experience in power distribution, creates an exciting opportunity for both companies in providing quality solutions for the security industry. We look forward to further building our relationship with QED and supporting their large customer-base, at this exciting time.”