At Hoyles Electronic Developments, Jimmy Rimmer has joined as their UK and International Sales Manager. He comes with over 35 years’ experience in the electrical, electronic security, fire, life safety and access control industries. The manufacturer of electronic door control equipment says that Jimmy will play a key role in the further development of existing business and growing new relationships with key customers.

Jimmy, pictured, said: “Having worked with quality products from Hoyles across my career, I am now delighted to join them at this exciting time with new products being launched. I am looking forward to being a part of their expansion plans for the coming years.”

