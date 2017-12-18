Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Physical Security > Sales manager

Physical Security

Sales manager

18th December 2017

At Hoyles Electronic Developments, Jimmy Rimmer has joined as their UK and International Sales Manager. He comes with over 35 years’ experience in the electrical, electronic security, fire, life safety and access control industries. The manufacturer of electronic door control equipment says that Jimmy will play a key role in the further development of existing business and growing new relationships with key customers.

Jimmy, pictured, said: “Having worked with quality products from Hoyles across my career, I am now delighted to join them at this exciting time with new products being launched. I am looking forward to being a part of their expansion plans for the coming years.”

Visit http://www.hoyles.com/.


Tags

Related News

Physical Security

Miniature cam lock

21st May 2014

imageHOLDERS designs and makes a tablet holder that allows businesses to deploy read more

Physical Security

Key control app

16th April 2013

Morse Watchmans’ new mobile app offers users a way to manage keys while on the read more

Physical Security

Radiation detection

24th October 2017

New from FLIR Systems is the FLIR identiFINDER R440, the latest in its read more