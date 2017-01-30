Font Size: A A A

03rd February 2017

Canaries go IP

Norwich City Football Club (NCFC) featured in our December 2016 print magazine. Here's a case study of how, to comply with Football Association (FA) standards, the Championship club recently upgraded its CCTV, including a video management system (VMS) from FLIR Systems. Norwich City Football Club (also known as the Canaries because of a history of breeding the birds in that area, or City for short) is based in the read more

Encryption imperative

03rd February 2017

ASIS leadership meeting

02nd February 2017

30th January 2017

February 2017 print issue

30th January 2017

NHS remains at risk

03rd February 2017

Corruption challenges index

19th January 2017

Veracity acquires icomply

03rd February 2017

CleanCar IP CCTV

CleanCar AG, based in Düsseldorf, provides one-stop car care services around Germany and Austria. All its 32 branches offer car wash and ‘CarCosmetic’ valet servicing. Most include car servicing, tyre fitting and engine cleaning, which can be booked online. The larger outlets have petrol and diesel filling stations and retail. CleanCar appointed specialist security installer MTE GmbH, from Viersen, to design and read more

Premier League system

03rd February 2017

BBN in Manchester

03rd February 2017

03rd February 2017

Encryption imperative

03rd February 2017

MPs report on cyber

03rd February 2017

Hospital choice

03rd February 2017

Canaries go IP

03rd February 2017

Video appliance

With the IPS 10000 Dallmeier offers a video appliance for the recording of up to 100 HD video channels. The new Smavia appliance IPS 10000 is based on server hardware with multi-core CPU and allows the recording of up to 100 HD video channels in real-time. Best matched components ensure high storage speed, the makers say. The integrated RAID 6 storage system already provides a high storage capacity and can be expanded read more

UNION at Lockexpo 2017

03rd February 2017

Software update

03rd February 2017

03rd February 2017

IP technology deal signed

03rd February 2017

LED emergency lighting range

03rd February 2017

Anti-dipper letter slot

03rd February 2017

Peninsula products

06th January 2017

PR web launch

The UK electronic security equipment PR and marketing company, Graeme Powell Marketing (GPM), has launched a new website. Supporting UK and worldwide security equipment manufacturers and distributors to fulfill PR or promotions, the new GPM website details the company’s mix of capability, experience and support functions. GPM’s portfolio of client support covered includes press/media coordination, marketing read more

Cyber Essentials certified

06th December 2016

Rally and Run

02nd August 2016

19th July 2016

IFSEC hails ‘seismic experience’

18th July 2016

Shell Shock Walk

15th July 2016

Institute under 40s network

28th June 2016

ICTS Consult launch