news Training chriskemp

10th January 2017

Ways to combat changing terrorist attacks

Last year we visited Wembley Stadium to feature Prof Chris Kemp, pictured, of Mind Over Matter Consultancy, and his training for event managers. Here he looks for effective ways to combat the changing attack methodology of terrorists. The issue of attacks on crowded spaces has been catapulted to the forefront of the human psyche in recent months as these atrocities touch on the very fabric of our society and all that read more

Oprema272
news Announcement

Oprema over coax at ST17 Midlands

12th January 2017

morphoCTX9800
news Transport

Hold baggage screening

12th January 2017

news Training

09th January 2017

Smart Cities date

news Announcement

06th January 2017

ST17 Midlands

news Interviews

05th January 2017

Old at cold calling risk

news Training

10th January 2017

Lone Worker Safety Expo

news Transport airportr272

13th January 2017

Full HD for bag transfers

AirPortr offers luggage transfer service between a traveller’s home, office or hotel address and London’s Heathrow (pictured), Gatwick or City airports. Luggage is stored at depots at each airport. Travellers flying out of London with British Airways can also have their bags collected, checked and delivered direct to the carousel at their destination airport. AirPortr sought CCTV to meet airline security demands, and to read more

Moneya
news Case Studies

Tone masking product

13th January 2017

Corporate273
news Training

Social engineering workshops

13th January 2017

news Commercial

13th January 2017

Best Bar None finalists

news Training

13th January 2017

Cyber date

news Interviews

13th January 2017

Anticipating events

news Training

13th January 2017

Call for panel on exam fraud

products Integrated Systems Intersec263

16th January 2017

CNL Software at Intersec 2017

CNL Software, the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software company, is among firms exhibiting at Intersec 2017. On stand No. S2-D40, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from January 22 to 24, will be the latest version of the company's IPSecurityCenter PSIM. Daniel Bloodworth, General Manager – Middle East says: “We are seeing larger and more complex control room systems every read more

NWCrowel17
products Integrated Systems

Cloud partnership

13th January 2017

TDSiAndyCross
products Access Control

Channel manager

13th January 2017

products Integrated Systems

13th January 2017

PTZ radar integration

products Physical Security

13th January 2017

Fire resistant glass

products Access Control

13th January 2017

Access advance

products Cyber

13th January 2017

Hacks and hindsight

news Press Releases gpm272website

06th January 2017

PR web launch

The UK electronic security equipment PR and marketing company, Graeme Powell Marketing (GPM), has launched a new website. Supporting UK and worldwide security equipment manufacturers and distributors to fulfill PR or promotions, the new GPM website details the company’s mix of capability, experience and support functions. GPM’s portfolio of client support covered includes press/media coordination, marketing read more

emmashaw2
news Press Releases

Cyber Essentials certified

06th December 2016

GPM269IlkleyRClub
news Press Releases

Rally and Run

02nd August 2016

news Press Releases

19th July 2016

IFSEC hails ‘seismic experience’

news Press Releases

18th July 2016

Shell Shock Walk

news Press Releases

15th July 2016

Institute under 40s network

news Press Releases

28th June 2016

ICTS Consult launch

January 2017

Happy New Year 2017 Web-enabled dangers

