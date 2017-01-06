- News
- Products
- Companies
- Magazine
- Advertising
- Reviews
- Jobs
- Videos
- Gallery
- Events
- Security TWENTY Home
- Blogs
Organised retail thieves study - It’s more than just anecdote: read more
19th January 2017
Personal safety awards - The annual National Personal Safety read more
18th January 2017
Traveller summit - The West Midlands Police and Crime read more
16th January 2017
Eurotunnel unveil control room - Eurotunnel has inaugurated its read more
20th January 2017
Five reasons to choose Sony 4K network video cameras - 4K means read more
14th November 2016
Lone working safety trainer - Ahead of the Lone Worker Safety read more
18th January 2017
Nocturna Ltd shows range of products at Security TWENTY 17 read more
25th January 2017
Giving to millennials - From mobile phones to WiFi door locks and read more
20th January 2017
Marketing manager - Hikvision UK & Ireland Ltd report read more
20th January 2017
Embedded proprietary chipset - Hanwha Techwin has launched the read more
20th January 2017
18th January 2017
Are you ready for 2017? asks Joe Siegrist, pictured, VP and GM at password management product company LastPass. News of security breaches hardly left the headlines last year. It might not come as surprise to know that personal data from 2.7 billion user accounts were left open to potential hackers. While major names such as Yahoo, MySpace and LinkedIn have not been immune, businesses of all sizes will have to up read more
19th January 2017
18th January 2017
19th January 2017
19th January 2017
25th January 2017
20th January 2017
25th January 2017
Nocturna Ltd will showcase their SENTINEL range of products, which provide a reasonable, realistic and risk commensurate solution to a broad spectrum of emergency services, industrial, commercial, domestic and community risks and threats, at Security TWENTY 17 Midlands. Set in the central location of the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham on Thursday 9th February 2017, the Conference will bring together top read more
20th January 2017
19th January 2017
19th January 2017
19th January 2017
19th January 2017
19th January 2017
20th January 2017
Russian hackers, questionable email servers, exploding smartphones, and the unprecedented US election: 2016 was filled with internet security and data management issues. But as internet-connected devices make their way into every part of our lives, cyber-criminals are taking note and advancing toward an entirely new category of threats. Here are some 2017 predictions from Richard Henderson Global Security Strategist at read more
20th January 2017
20th January 2017
20th January 2017
20th January 2017
19th January 2017
19th January 2017
06th January 2017
The UK electronic security equipment PR and marketing company, Graeme Powell Marketing (GPM), has launched a new website. Supporting UK and worldwide security equipment manufacturers and distributors to fulfill PR or promotions, the new GPM website details the company’s mix of capability, experience and support functions. GPM’s portfolio of client support covered includes press/media coordination, marketing read more
06th December 2016
02nd August 2016
19th July 2016
18th July 2016
15th July 2016
28th June 2016
Hacked and punishedRead online