- News
- Products
- Companies
- Magazine
- Advertising
- Reviews
- Jobs
- Videos
- Gallery
- Events
- Security TWENTY Home
- Blogs
Drone consultation - How can the UK have proper use of drones? So read more
21st December 2016
Aviation at UK Security Expo - The civil aviation regulator and a read more
09th December 2016
Terror update at UK Expo - Supt Dave Roney, deputy national read more
09th December 2016
Mostly blind to fraud - Many organisations and multi-national read more
19th December 2016
Five reasons to choose Sony 4K network video cameras - 4K means read more
14th November 2016
Kingdom in name change - The contractor Kingdom, as from January read more
23rd December 2016
PSPOs: UK round-up - We last featured Public Space Protection read more
23rd December 2016
Connecting cyber - A new scheme aims to connect UK industry and read more
23rd December 2016
Job hoppers and data privacy - A job-hopping trend presents data read more
22nd December 2016
Cornish CCTV monitored - In west Cornwall, eight towns are having read more
22nd December 2016
21st December 2016
A G4S-managed prison is trialling video analytics against criminals who throw contraband over prison walls. HMP Altcourse near Liverpool, a category B prison, is to deploy analytics from Avigilon linked to CCTV on the prison perimeter, to tell apart people, vehicles and other moving objects. If the analytics alert CCTV operators to areas of concern, the control room can then determine if people on camera look likely to read more
21st December 2016
15th December 2016
19th December 2016
18th November 2016
14th December 2016
16th December 2016
23rd December 2016
We last featured Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) - the Conservative Government’s replacement of Labour’s anti-social behaviour orders (ASBOs) of the 2000s - in our April 2016 print issue. Here we provide an update. Typically - in all regions of the country, and rural and urban - the new orders, as brought in under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, cover the same sort of low-level crime as the read more
23rd December 2016
23rd December 2016
22nd December 2016
22nd December 2016
22nd December 2016
22nd December 2016
23rd December 2016
The contractor Kingdom, as from January 2017, has changed name from Kingdom Security Ltd to Kingdom Services Group Ltd. The ACS Pacesetters firm points to its expanded range of services. The firm moved to a new National Support Centre in Newton-le-Willows in 2016, leaving their St Helens home of over 20 years. Meanwhile Kingdom is sponsoring their local rugby league, and new Super League team, Leigh Centurions between read more
21st December 2016
21st December 2016
21st December 2016
21st December 2016
21st December 2016
21st December 2016
06th December 2016
Esoteric, the UK-based counterespionage and electronic sweeping company, reports that after an audited review of its information systems and processes it has been awarded Cyber Essentials certification by IASME. Accreditation demonstrates commitment to information security, providing assurance to clients and partners, the firm says. Emma Shaw, Esoteric Managing Director, pictured, said: "Information security is read more
02nd August 2016
19th July 2016
18th July 2016
15th July 2016
28th June 2016
16th May 2016
Happy New Year 2017 Web-enabled dangersRead online