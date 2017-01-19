Font Size: A A A

news Announcement Veracity2511McLeod

19th January 2017

Veracity acquires icomply

Veracity, the IP video transmission, storage and display product company, has acquired icomply Ltd, the UK command and control security software company. The agreement includes all operational staff, software, intellectual property, ongoing business and icomply’s sales and support subsidiary in India. Veracity says that it will maintain icomply as a separate business and will expand its operations including an read more

news Training

Ways to combat changing terrorist attacks

10th January 2017

news Training

Personal safety awards

18th January 2017

news Interviews

18th January 2017

Enterprise IT trends

news Interviews

16th January 2017

No place for trust

news Announcement

06th January 2017

ST17 Midlands

news Transport

12th January 2017

Hold baggage screening

News

news Transport Eutotunnl273

20th January 2017

Eurotunnel unveil control room

Eurotunnel has inaugurated its new Security Control Centre on the French Terminal at Coquelles outside Calais. An official unveiling was in the presence of Madame Fabienne Buccio, Préfète of the Pas-de-Calais; and Paul Booth, Deputy Director of the UK agency Border Force, South East and Europe Region. The Channel Tunnel operators say their decision to embark on this major investment was taken after the meeting on the read more

news Training

Ransomware, graphically

19th January 2017

news Announcement

Stonewall hails employers

19th January 2017

news Commercial

19th January 2017

Behind the Vikings

news Interviews

19th January 2017

Dangers of a crowd

news Commercial

19th January 2017

Kidnap map

news Government

19th January 2017

Crime stats: half is fraud

products IT Security 5.0.2

20th January 2017

IT security roller coaster

Russian hackers, questionable email servers, exploding smartphones, and the unprecedented US election: 2016 was filled with internet security and data management issues. But as internet-connected devices make their way into every part of our lives, cyber-criminals are taking note and advancing toward an entirely new category of threats. Here are some 2017 predictions from Richard Henderson Global Security Strategist at read more

products Cyber

Giving to millennials

20th January 2017

products CCTV

Marketing manager

20th January 2017

products CCTV

20th January 2017

Embedded proprietary chipset

products IP Products

20th January 2017

Mayflex milestone

products Guarding

19th January 2017

Staff awards at Christmas lunch

products IT Security

19th January 2017

Intel joiner

news Press Releases gpm272website

06th January 2017

PR web launch

The UK electronic security equipment PR and marketing company, Graeme Powell Marketing (GPM), has launched a new website. Supporting UK and worldwide security equipment manufacturers and distributors to fulfill PR or promotions, the new GPM website details the company’s mix of capability, experience and support functions. GPM’s portfolio of client support covered includes press/media coordination, marketing read more

news Press Releases

Cyber Essentials certified

06th December 2016

news Press Releases

Rally and Run

02nd August 2016

news Press Releases

19th July 2016

IFSEC hails ‘seismic experience’

news Press Releases

18th July 2016

Shell Shock Walk

news Press Releases

15th July 2016

Institute under 40s network

news Press Releases

28th June 2016

ICTS Consult launch

January 2017

Happy New Year 2017 Web-enabled dangers

