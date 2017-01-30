- News
SFO trainee investigators - Hannah von Dadelszen, Joint Head of read more
31st January 2017
Five reasons to choose Sony 4K network video cameras - 4K means read more
14th November 2016
Ofqual report welcomed - There are good reasons to think that the read more
31st January 2017
PoE offer - Hikvision reports that it can now offer up to 250m read more
31st January 2017
Resilience date - Events of 2016 showed that one thing is read more
31st January 2017
Secured by Design award - SALTO Systems, the wireless and read more
31st January 2017
Victims pay bluff ransoms - Naerly two in five (39 per cent) read more
31st January 2017
The UK's NHS remains at high risk from successful cyber-attacks unless it addresses the problem, says a cyber-security figure. With the health service always under financial pressure, trusts are less likely to divert funds into this aspect of security, according to Noel Hannan of GoSecure UK. The company is a subsidiary of Dorset-based C3IA Solutions, one of the businesses certified by the new National Cyber Security read more
Events of 2016 showed that one thing is constant in the modern world; change. This trend will no doubt continue into 2017, says the British Safety Council, so to help organisations anticipate, prepare and respond to change to survive and prosper, the BSC is running a half-day, morning seminar on building personal and organisational resilience. The seminar, in central Manchester at Double Tree by Hilton Manchester, read more
Hikvision reports that it can now offer up to 250m distance over Power over Ethernet (PoE) for a number of cameras in its IP camera range. The product manufacturer says that it has identified that many IP systems are designed where the cameras and Network Video Recorders are more than 100m apart; meaning that PoE can only be achieved through the use of extra switches and repeaters, adding to the overall cost of read more
The UK electronic security equipment PR and marketing company, Graeme Powell Marketing (GPM), has launched a new website. Supporting UK and worldwide security equipment manufacturers and distributors to fulfill PR or promotions, the new GPM website details the company’s mix of capability, experience and support functions. GPM’s portfolio of client support covered includes press/media coordination, marketing read more
