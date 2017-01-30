- News
Ofqual report welcomed - There are good reasons to think that the read more
31st January 2017
Students safe off campus - An app is keeping students safer off read more
02nd February 2017
Retail crime survey - Violence and abuse against shop staff is on read more
02nd February 2017
February 2017 print issue - It’s now on desks, and you can read more
30th January 2017
MPs report on cyber - Threats to cyber security are growing read more
03rd February 2017
SFO trainee investigators - Hannah von Dadelszen, Joint Head of read more
31st January 2017
Video appliance - With the IPS 10000 Dallmeier offers a video read more
03rd February 2017
CleanCar IP CCTV - CleanCar AG, based in Düsseldorf, provides read more
03rd February 2017
BBN in Manchester - Greater Manchester Police (GMP) re-launched read more
03rd February 2017
Encryption imperative - Over the past decade, organisations read more
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
Norwich City Football Club (NCFC) featured in our December 2016 print magazine. Here's a case study of how, to comply with Football Association (FA) standards, the Championship club recently upgraded its CCTV, including a video management system (VMS) from FLIR Systems. Norwich City Football Club (also known as the Canaries because of a history of breeding the birds in that area, or City for short) is based in the read more
02nd February 2017
30th January 2017
30th January 2017
03rd February 2017
19th January 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
CleanCar AG, based in Düsseldorf, provides one-stop car care services around Germany and Austria. All its 32 branches offer car wash and ‘CarCosmetic’ valet servicing. Most include car servicing, tyre fitting and engine cleaning, which can be booked online. The larger outlets have petrol and diesel filling stations and retail. CleanCar appointed specialist security installer MTE GmbH, from Viersen, to design and read more
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
With the IPS 10000 Dallmeier offers a video appliance for the recording of up to 100 HD video channels. The new Smavia appliance IPS 10000 is based on server hardware with multi-core CPU and allows the recording of up to 100 HD video channels in real-time. Best matched components ensure high storage speed, the makers say. The integrated RAID 6 storage system already provides a high storage capacity and can be expanded read more
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
03rd February 2017
06th January 2017
The UK electronic security equipment PR and marketing company, Graeme Powell Marketing (GPM), has launched a new website. Supporting UK and worldwide security equipment manufacturers and distributors to fulfill PR or promotions, the new GPM website details the company’s mix of capability, experience and support functions. GPM’s portfolio of client support covered includes press/media coordination, marketing read more
06th December 2016
02nd August 2016
19th July 2016
18th July 2016
15th July 2016
28th June 2016
Hacked and punishedRead online