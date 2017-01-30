With the IPS 10000 Dallmeier offers a video appliance for the recording of up to 100 HD video channels. The new Smavia appliance IPS 10000 is based on server hardware with multi-core CPU and allows the recording of up to 100 HD video channels in real-time. Best matched components ensure high storage speed, the makers say. The integrated RAID 6 storage system already provides a high storage capacity and can be expanded read more