Arecont Vision, the US-based IP megapixel camera company, has updated its A&E Partner Program. That offers industry architects, engineers, and consultants tools and resources to deliver project specifications and system designs that include Arecont Vision-brand megapixel cameras.

Participants have access to a dedicated A&E Partner Program Portal which provides design resources including product specification documents, mechanical drawings, and calculators. Revit has now been added. Revit is a BIM (Building Information Modelling) software package developed by Autodesk that produces intelligent three-dimensional models. BIM allows architects, consultants, and engineers to design facilities through software. Each Arecont Vision Revit family includes the camera’s geometry, lens and mounting options, field-of-view coverage shapes, specifications, and ordering information. The new Revit models are available for download from Arecont Vision through the A&E Partner Portal.

Laura Freeny, Senior Manager, Strategic Accounts, Arecont Vision, said: “BIM models enhance the security designer’s ability to articulate megapixel camera technology to their clients before the system is installed or the facility is even built. This is a very useful resource for our A&E Partner Program members, and Arecont Vision will continue to add and update available tools and support materials.”

Revit models are now available for these single-sensor Arecont Vision-brand megapixel camera series:

• MegaView 2

• MegaDome 2

• MegaDome 4K, pictured

• MicroDome G2

• MicroBullet

• MegaVideo G5

• MegaVideo 4K

• MegaVideo Flex

Arecont Vision-brand multi-sensor megapixel camera series are also supported:

• MicroDome Duo

• SurroundVideo Omni G2

• SurroundVideo Omni G3

• SurroundVideo G5

• SurroundVideo G5 Mini

Program membership is free for industry architects, engineers, and consultants. Visit www.arecontvision.com.