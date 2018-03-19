Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > IP Products > Partner Program

IP Products

Partner Program

19th March 2018

Arecont Vision, the US-based IP megapixel camera company, has updated its A&E Partner Program. That offers industry architects, engineers, and consultants tools and resources to deliver project specifications and system designs that include Arecont Vision-brand megapixel cameras.

Participants have access to a dedicated A&E Partner Program Portal which provides design resources including product specification documents, mechanical drawings, and calculators. Revit has now been added. Revit is a BIM (Building Information Modelling) software package developed by Autodesk that produces intelligent three-dimensional models. BIM allows architects, consultants, and engineers to design facilities through software. Each Arecont Vision Revit family includes the camera’s geometry, lens and mounting options, field-of-view coverage shapes, specifications, and ordering information. The new Revit models are available for download from Arecont Vision through the A&E Partner Portal.

Laura Freeny, Senior Manager, Strategic Accounts, Arecont Vision, said: “BIM models enhance the security designer’s ability to articulate megapixel camera technology to their clients before the system is installed or the facility is even built. This is a very useful resource for our A&E Partner Program members, and Arecont Vision will continue to add and update available tools and support materials.”

Revit models are now available for these single-sensor Arecont Vision-brand megapixel camera series:
• MegaView 2
• MegaDome 2
• MegaDome 4K, pictured
• MicroDome G2
• MicroBullet
• MegaVideo G5
• MegaVideo 4K
• MegaVideo Flex

Arecont Vision-brand multi-sensor megapixel camera series are also supported:
• MicroDome Duo
• SurroundVideo Omni G2
• SurroundVideo Omni G3
• SurroundVideo G5
• SurroundVideo G5 Mini

Program membership is free for industry architects, engineers, and consultants. Visit www.arecontvision.com.


Tags

Related News

IP Products

Software development

09th May 2012

Samsung has added to the software development companies whose video management read more

IP Products

PoE device

10th September 2015

The electronic security product distributor Norbain is offering the new read more

IP Products

Colour detailed

11th September 2013

The high-definition (HD) and megapixel video product manufacturer Avigilon has read more