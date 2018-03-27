IP video streaming challenge

ONVIF, the US-based standards initiative for IP-based physical security products, is announcing the ONVIF Open Source Spotlight Challenge. It’s a technology competition to develop open source applications for IP video streaming applications.

The two-month online challenge, offered with BeMyApp, offers cash prizes for developers who use the protocol provided by ONVIF to create open source mobile or desktop applications for video streaming that provides authentication from all platforms. Developers will connect to online prototype cameras, with Profile T functionality, from Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Dahua Technology, Hikvision and Uniview.

Per Björkdahl, picturd, Chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee, said: “As the need for interoperability grows in significance in other industries, it’s more important than ever to seek out innovative physical security solutions to make sure we’re offering that interoperability with the highest levels of efficiency, security and reliability. We’re excited to see what inventive ideas are offered from the greater technology community.”

Using video tutorials, participants will learn how to create an application using C# on Windows, iOS on Apple, Java on Android or JavaScript in the browser that connects to an IP camera. Once a developer, submits a mobile or desktop app with a security solution, they can earn instant rewards, as well as the opportunity to compete for cash prizes from a $20,000 pool.

Judging will be based on innovation, viability of implementation, functionality and how easy the app is to navigate and use. The competition opens on March 26 and closes June 3, with winners also announced in late June.

About ONVIF

Founded in 2008, ONVIF is an industry forum for interoperability of IP-based physical security products. The members are camera, video management system and access control companies with more than 9,000 Profile conformant products. Profile S is for streaming video; Profile G for recording and storage; Profile C for physical access control; Profile Q for out-of-the-box functionality, Profile A for broader access control configuration and the new Profile T Release Candidate for streaming, ONVIF.

Visit: www.onvif.org.