Branch opening

Jackson Fire & Security, one of the UK’s leading providers of fire extinguishers, fire alarm and security systems, announces that it is set to open a branch in the North East in November. The firm expects that the branch in Yarm, will create engineering jobs.

The firm has engineers to visit client premises to provide and service fire and security equipment as well as ensure premises comply with legislation and British standards. The company also offers fire extinguishers, alarms, emergency lighting, access controls and security systems as well as installation and servicing.

Steve Jackson, Managing Director of the Jackson Fire & Security, says: ”We’re a national operator who like to support client businesses at a local level. We’re excited by the opportunity that opening in Teesside presents as it allows us to further extend our reach in the area while bringing new jobs and opportunities as the business grows and serves customers in the region.”

And Carl Leah, Teesside Branch Manager, pictured right, says: “This is a fantastic opportunity to extend our services in the region and to build a team that is on hand to serve customers and deal with maintenance or call-outs across the area. Early indications are that we’re going to be a busy branch and I am very much looking forward to the opportunity that will present.”

About Jackson Fire & Security

The NSI Fire Gold, NACOSS Gold-accredited firm employs 40 people across branches in North Wales (head office in Mold, Flintshire), north west England, Yorkshire, Staffordshire, Cambridgeshire and Surrey. Visit www.jacksonfire.co.uk.

Picture courtesy of Ginger Pixie Photography.