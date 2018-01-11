Framework place

OpenView Security Solutions (OSS), the privately owned independent security company and supplier of electrical and mechanical services, has been awarded a place on the Door Entry and Access Control framework managed by Efficiency East Midlands (EEM) on behalf of the public sector. This framework will enable councils, housing associations, hospitals and the emergency services to speed up the procurement process and enjoy savings when undertaking new building works or refurbishments.

OSS was awarded a place on the EEM Framework for Door Entry and Access Control (Service, Maintenance and Installation) as part of an updating and retendering process. EEM assessed the firm including an appraisal of OSS’s experience, financial stability, working practices besides compliance to health and safety, equality and diversity guidelines.

Pete Smith, EEM’s Chief Executive, pictured, said: “We are delighted that OpenView Security Solutions has become one of the suppliers on this framework. The company demonstrated that it operates to the highest standards with extensive experience in the provision of door entry and access control systems and a track record of delivering great service across the public sector.”

The Door Entry and Access Control (Service, Maintenance and Installation) framework, reference EEM0037, is fully compliant with UK Procurement Regulations and the EU Procurement Directive. It covers installation, inspection, maintenance, repairs and programmed servicing of door entry and CCTV systems including automatic doors, roller shutters, barriers and access control systems; and the design and installation of replacement systems and security doors.

Andy Ward, Sales Director at OpenView Security Solutions, said that EEM frameworks make it easier for organisations to access the services they need without the need to undertake a lengthy procurement process. “Being awarded a place on this particular framework will enable the public sector to benefit from greater efficiency and reduce costs whilst helping to consolidate our leading position in the market.”

