Door brochure

Intratone, the door entry and access control product company, has published a new product and applications brochure. It details its full range including its video and DDA panels, proximity readers, and its cloud-based management system. It also profiles its key cabinets, digital noticeboards, and RF receivers, and provides simple guides on how each of the products work alongside basic specifications. The publication coincides with plans to create a new UK subsidiary which Daniel Bacon, Area Sales Manager at Intratone based in the UK, says it reflects the growing importance of the local market. He described the next 12 months as very important to us as the firm looks to build on its reputation in France and grow its UK presence.

He said: “Our complete solution for door entry and access control is effective, easy to use and easy to manage. And with our dedicated and knowledgeable sales and support teams always on hand, we can guarantee an expert and efficient response to our customers.”

Intratone reports that it was among the first in the industry to launch a 100pc video intercom for smartphones and tablets; and launched a dedicated range of products for the UK market in 2016.