ISO 27001 standard

The Swedish identity and security company Nexus Group has been certified (pictured) according to the ISO 27001:2013 information security management standard by the accredited certification company RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden AB).

Lars Pettersson, CEO of Nexus says: “This is an important milestone for Nexus. We are trailblazers when it comes to the convergence between physical and digital access, and this certification recognizes our commitment to managing and protecting this area for our customers and partners in the best way possible. As an identity and security company, information security is paramount to us. Our ISO 27001 certification is a confirmation that Nexus’s continuous information security efforts meet the high requirements set by this standard.”

The firm says that its ISO 27001 certification means that it has taken a holistic approach to information security and will continue to develop to keep up with internal and external changes. ISO 27001 also provides tools to avoid violations of laws, regulations, requirements and contractual obligations. It has taken Nexus nearly a year to implement.

Background

Nexus Group’s log-in platform supports two-factor authentication (2FA) methods and recently made it possible to integrate its authentication with the Swedish electronic identity BankID. Employees can log in to Office 365 and other internal resources with the Nexus authentication app or PKI cards, while external users can log in to web portals with BankID or other external electronic IDs.