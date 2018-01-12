IDIS will be returning to the Intersec 2018 trade show in Dubai, on stand #S1-F28 at the Dubai World Trade Center from January 21 to 23.

IDIS, the South Korean manufacturer of security and surveillance technology, will feature its flagship DirectIP technology platform, enhancements to the DirectCX analogue offering and IDIS Solution Suite modular video management software, and debut new products, including in the area of deep learning.

Specifically, a range of vertical surveillance solutions include for banking that feature the IDIS Covert Modular camera (DC-V3213XJ), sized for ATMs, and the multi-layered protection of IDIS Critical Failover. IDIS’ retail solution includes video analytics, VA in the Box; the company’s DD-1216 decoder (which enables 16ch real-time display), and the HE-1101 HDMI encoder, which allows for PoS monitoring. IDIS have unveiled a range of 4K cameras, each featuring Intelligent Codec, which provides up to 90% savings in storage capability, for those seeking the full potential of high resolution 4K technologies

IDIS Deep Learning Analytics, powered by the IDIS Deep Learning Engine, offers monitoring of people, cars and bicycles; and alerts for object detection, loitering and intrusion — all adapted to fit a 16:9 ratio. This includes the IDIS four-channel DR-1204P NVR (meeting the technological and affordability requirements of smaller operations). And a complete line-up of H.265 cameras and NVRs includes the newly enhanced IDIS 12MP Super Fisheye Camera, and the IDIS DR-8364 NVR, which features 900Mbps throughput, redundant power and IDIS Smart Failover technologies.

Harry Kwon, General Manager of IDIS Middle East and North Africa, said: “IDIS is looking forward to our upcoming appearance at Intersec 2018, and the opportunity it always provides to connect with industry players, including treasured partners and customers, both existing and potential.

“In 2017, we celebrated two decades of innovation as we recognised our 20th anniversary year. 2018 is a new year and a particularly exciting time for IDIS, as we look forward to shaping the next 20 years of video surveillance with continued technological advancement, the introduction of next-generation offerings, and our deep dive into deep learning and artificial intelligence and ensure it is applied in a practical and beneficial way to meet the industry’s most critical needs.

“As always, we’ll do it with applicability, affordability, and ease of use at the forefront. We look forward to sharing this and more on stand at Intersec, and we guarantee visitors to our booth this year will not be disappointed as we tell the story of Why it’s not the same. It’s IDIS.”

For more details or to book a free demo, visit www.idisglobal.com.