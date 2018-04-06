Bullet range

Eneo’s Candid bullet camera range uses a 2MP and 3MP, 1/2.8-inch Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor to provide video quality in low light. the makers say.

There are three bullets in the range with built-in junction boxes: a 2MP, IP bullet (ICB-62M2712M0A) and a 3MP, IP bullet (ICB-73M2712MWA) with the newly-launched, WiFi set-up interface. A 2MP, analogue, multi-signal bullet (MCB-72M2712M0A) completes the range, offering selectable, HD-TVI, AHD, CVI, HD-SDI, EX-SDI and Composite video stream options.

The bullet cameras have a rugged, aluminum construction, designed for outdoor applications, according to the company. They are weather proof-rated to IP67 and come with integrated, infra-red (IR) illumination and a motorised, 2.7mm to 12mm, varifocal lens. They will operate at a temperature of minus 20 degrees C, but have a built-in, low-energy heater which will extend the IP camera’s temperature range to minus 50 degrees C and the analogue cameras temperature range to minus 30 degrees C.

The camera’s integrated junction box is built in to its wall-mounting bracket. This neatens and speeds installation, allowing cabling from behind, into box. Not only does this seal the camera against dust and moisture, but it also means no cabling is visible, reducing the risk of tamper and vandalism, the firm adds. All cameras include onboard, Micro-SD card storage; triple streams for recording and viewing; a smartphone-ready, cross web browser for remote set up; and low voltage and PoE supply.

The IP cameras’ onboard, analysis features include motion detection; tamper protection; trip wire; people counting; direction and field detection; defog; and vertical view. The multi-signal model includes defog, privacy masking and motion detection. These cameras are available now through eneo’s UK distribution channels.