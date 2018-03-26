The first issue of a new magazine by the SSAIB fire and security sector inspectorate, The Standard, is being sent to registered firms. That mag – formerly known as SSAIB News – had an overhaul after SSAIB’s PR and Communications Executive Glen Maxwell took over as editor, which led to the marketing team decided that a change of name was necessary for the new publication.

Produced by the creators of Fire and Safety Matters magazine – Western Business Publishing – the debut edition of The Standard will be posted out to registered firms with the April edition of FSM.

The Standard brings together talking points with the security, fire and manned guarding industries, with articles including an overview of the new GDPR legislation coming into force in May, a focus on facial recognition and if how retail businesses are implementing the technology complies with the current codes of practice and Stephen Adams of BAFE considers fire safety in the current climate – after the fire at Grenfell Tower last June.

BAFE’s chief executive also talks through the recent changes to their SP101 scheme, while BT Group’s Johnny McQuoid discusses the impact that BT’s switch to all-IP product solutions by 2025 might have on the industry.

The Career Transition Partnership (CTP) discuss how they help ex-Armed Forces personnel back into work and how they assist employers to fill their vacancies with members from the ex-military talent pool, meanwhile CCTVMaster Security – and 18-year-old managing director Asad Saleem – become the first registered firm featured in a new Under the Spotlight feature.

SSAIB chief executive Alex Carmichael gives A View From the Top column, in which he discusses the last 12 months within the inspectorate and the industry as a whole. Training manager Trevor Jenks is also back with a Trailblazers update – after a first year for the apprenticeship scheme – in addition to his look back at the 2017 Engineers of Tomorrow competition at IFSEC.

Security and Monitoring scheme manager David Roscoe covers PD6662:2017.

SSAIB sales and marketing manager Andrew Brown said: “We’re very excited to unveil The Standard to our registered firms. A lot of work has gone into this new venture and we’re keen to see what people think of the new format. We identified that the magazine needed a bit of a revamp, so I gave Glen the task of going away and producing something new and totally different to everything we’d done before. We felt a name change was needed to help differentiate this new magazine and The Standard allows us to do that.”

Copies of The Standard will also be made available at the exhibitions and roadshows that the SSAIB will be attending in the rest of 2018.