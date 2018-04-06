Alfresco Living which offers outdoor products for home owners has a new showroom. The Hertfordshire based firm decided upon Amthal as its fire and security installer.

Adam Rayner, Director at Alfresco Living said: “The new showroom is the ideal place to present product examples from our high-end product range. We wanted to create an open and welcoming environment, but at the same time we were very conscious to ensure the right security was in place to protect against risk of vandalism or theft.

“Amthal, a local company, came highly recommended and made an instant impression. The team worked closely with us and offered professional advice throughout, from initial design to the organisation of a smooth installation of the bespoke intruder alarm system. They also ensured we achieved the necessary requirements for fire safety.”

Jamie Allam, Commercial Director at Amthal Fire & Security, added: “What our work with Alfresco Living demonstrates is our preferred approach to working with clients, in true partnership style. This is right from the beginning of a project, so we can fully understand the objectives when it comes to fire and security. By doing so, we can not only provide bespoke solutions that offer the necessary level of protection, but also ensure any systems installed, operate to blend with its surroundings and in this case, not impact on the intended ambience of the showroom creation. The result is a safe and secure environment for visitors to relax and experience the high-end products on offer.”

About Amthal Fire & Security

Independently owned, it offers design, installation, service and remote monitoring of electronic fire and security, including intruder, Fire, Access and CCTV. Amthal is accredited by the Security Systems and Alarm Inspection Board (SSAIB) United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) and British Approvals for Fire Equipment (BAFE). Visit www.amthalsecurity.co.uk.