Baggage screening order

In Japan, Narita International Airport Corporation in Japan has ordered 20 CTX 9800 DSi explosives detection systems (EDS) from the manufacturer Smiths Detection for hold-baggage screening.

Narita as the main international airport in Japan handles around half of the country’s international passenger traffic and 60 percent of its international air-cargo traffic, and has used Smiths Detection on hold-baggage screening for nearly ten years. Scheduled for deployment between 2019 and 2022, the new 20 CTX 9800 units will replace more than 27 legacy CTX systems. The product firm says that will bring a reduced footprint. Smiths Detection’s onsite engineers and technicians will procide maintenance services for a minimum of ten years.

This is the first order for Smiths Detection’s new CORAL Advanced Predictive Analytics Suite. Using operational data to predict and schedule maintenance on hold baggage or checkpoint screening networks, CORAL is a new tool to help airports minimize downtime while maximizing the efficiency of their service, the product company says.

Nathan Manzi, VP APAC at Smiths Detection, said: “Combined with an unmatched global service footprint that now includes advanced predictive analytics capabilities, Smiths Detection can help any size of airport deploy advanced hold-baggage screening capabilities to plan for evolving threats and growth.”

The firm says that its EDS can add threats, substances and cyber-security via software upgrades – reducing the need to replace the installed hardware. Powered by computed tomography (CT), CTX 9800 can be configured to deliver throughput of up to 1,800 bags per hour, it's claimed, and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any legacy or new baggage-handling system. Approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference as meeting Standard 3 requirements, CTX 9800 is also certified by the United States Transportation Security Administration and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.