Saudi courses

Mind Over Matter Consultancy, which specialises in crowded space education, planning and management, has completed the first set of event and crowd management courses in Saudi Arabia.

The trainers were there to help develop the event and entertainment industry in the Arab state which is looking to increase the scale and variety of events. This first programme lasted three weeks, on the delivery of knowledge and information about the management of crowded space, an essential skillset in the events industry.

Participants were mainly from the General Entertainment Authority, the Saudi government authority which grants licenses for events; other attendees included event promoters and event managers.

The Mind Over Matter team comprised Andrew Brown, who speaks on negotiation and leadership; Chris Hall on health, safety and risk assessment; Morten Therkildsen from Denmark, a crowded space specialist; and Prof Chris Kemp, pictured, founder and Managing Director of Mind Over Matter. He said: ‘The rate of change in the cultural industries is staggering and the government are actively embracing a more varied range of events across the kingdom. We are delighted that as part of this change, the government is taking safety and security seriously and that they are committed to a professional approach to event delivery.’

‘The General Entertainment Authority itself continues on a changing pathway which is supported by a strong team helping to change the way that events are perceived and the way in which they are professionally delivered.’

About Chris Kemp

He is Professor of Public Policy at Edinburgh Napier University. He has written 12 books ranging from punk and hardcore, through crowd management to education.

Recent clients include Wacken Open Air, Silverstone FI Circuit, Wembley Stadium, the O2 arena, London Victoria Station, the UN, the ACC Arena, and the Police Scotland; and he provided training for the British Paralympic medical staff for the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

He was along speakers at the last Security TWENTY conference of 2017, ST17 Heathrow in November.

Visit https://www.momconsultancy.com/.