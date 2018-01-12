ONVIF, the US-based standardisation initiative for IP-based physical security products, will be presenting at Intersec 2018, the annual trade show at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, running from January 21 to 23.

As part of Intersec’s AI and Information Security Conference, Jonathan Lewit, pictured, Chair of the ONVIF Communication Committee, will present on “It takes a Village: Addressing Cyber Security Threats Through Standardization, People and Process”. The aim of the session is to help attendees understand the interplay between the elements of standardization, people and process, and how ONVIF uses established best practices for cyber security in its specifications. Lewit, who also serves as Director of Technology Leadership for the manufacturer Pelco by Schneider Electric, will address these best practices in cyber security, as the number of IOT devices is expected to surge in the next three years. Lewit will be speaking from noon on the Tuesday, January 23.

Per Björkdahl, Chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee, said: “ONVIF is designed to standardize physical security in a way that reflects industry specifications and needs. Jonathan will speak to Intersec attendees about how ONVIF interoperability standards enable manufacturers, systems integrators and end users alike to take the necessary steps to improve cyber security.”

About ONVIF

Founded in 2008, it’s an industry forum driving interoperability for IP-based physical security products. The members are camera, video management system and access control companies and there are nearly 9,000 Profile conformant products: Profile S for streaming video; Profile G for recording and storage; Profile C for physical access control; Profile Q for improved out-of-the-box functionality, Profile A for broader access control configuration and the new Profile T Release Candidate for advanced streaming. Visit: www.onvif.org.