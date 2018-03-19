Cyber courses

(ISC)², the nonprofit cybersecurity membership body has made Net Security Training an (ISC)² Official Training Provider. They report that the agreement adds availability in the UK for training that prepares candidates for (ISC)²’s cybersecurity certifications, including the Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) and the Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP). Classes begin in May.

Richard Nwanze, CEO at Net Security Training says: “We plan to develop this engagement to help British organisations resolve the comprehensive cybersecurity skills gap that they are facing today. We are fielding a backlog of demand from students looking for security-focussed training that is both comprehensive and covers the high-level requirements needed. This partnership with (ISC)² is a first-rate choice that reflects our commitment to work with product leaders in the information security space.”

Faisal Malik, Business & Market Development Manager for EMEA at (ISC)² adds: “We are pleased to join forces with Net Security Training to help more people discover the breadth of opportunities and rich careers to be had in cybersecurity, as we provide access to the training that helps them gain the professional recognition that comes with our internationally-recognised certifications.”

Results of the 2017 Global Information Security Workforce Study, conducted by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education and sponsored by (ISC)², forecasts 350,000 more jobs than skilled European cybersecurity people by 2022, while 66 percent of organisations in the UK have outlined they already have too few cybersecurity experts on their team.

Net Security Training are a CREST-accredited course provider, and provide three Education & Skills Funding Agency-approved Apprenticeship courses. Register for upcoming courses at: http://www.net-security-training.co.uk/course-schedule/.