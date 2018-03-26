Shropshire NHS deal

A security contract at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust has gone to the FM contractor Mitie after a competitive tender process. The two-year contract, with the option to extend a further two years, is worth £400,000 a year, the contract firm reports.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Shropshire. Mitie’s security business will provide round the clock cover at both sites. The contractor says won the award based on its demonstrable expertise within healthcare security and its local management. The contract joins Mitie’s portfolio of NHS UK security contracts, including Oxford University Hospitals and University Hospital Southampton.

Jason Towse, pictured, Managing Director of Mitie’s security business, said: “We are delighted to add Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals to our growing portfolio of NHS security contracts around the UK. Mitie’s continued investment in this sector, clear understanding of what makes excellent hospital security and proven track record will help the Trust ensure safety at these important local hospitals.”