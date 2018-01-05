AM Services Group began a three year contract in November 2017 to deliver security services at the University of Hull. The facilities management company will provide out of hours security provision across the main campus and The Lawns student village, home to 1,000 students.

The security staff supported the official opening of a new health campus on November 16 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A recent £200m investment on the campus site, including IT infrastructure, research laboratories, social spaces and sporting facilities, includes a £9.5m revamp of Middleton Hall as a performance and concert venues, and a £28m health campus housing a simulated hospital ward, operating theatre and intensive care unit.

John Findlay, facilities and security manager for the Estates Directorate at the University of Hull, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with AM Services Group. It is vital that we provide the very highest standards throughout our facilities to support the state-of-the-art learning and research environment.”

Adrian Cresswell, managing director for AM Services Group, said: “Working in partnership with the university’s facilities team, our focus will be on providing a great customer experience, supported by the innovative use of technology and staff training.”

Pictured; campus sculpture. For more pictures visit the AM Services website.