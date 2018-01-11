Organisers of Security & Counter Terror Expo have announced a live technology showcase at its 2018 event. The Integrated Security Showcase will feature a live security operations centre where visitors can see technologies and services in action. Facial recognition, hostile vehicle identification, cyber threat mitigation, intrusion detection, perimeter protection, CCTV, video surveillance and biometric solutions will be displayed in the area.

Among the suppliers taking part in the new Integrated Security Showcase are Bosch Security Systems, Custom Consoles, HARP Visual Communication Solutions, Frontier Pitts, Warrior Doors, Technocover, Fast Lane Turnstiles and Zenus Biometrics, who will each unveil their latest technologies, solutions and services.

Warrior Doors will bring its communal entrance and security doors; Zenus Biometrics’ facial authentication software will show visitors how its facial recognition can be integrated with existing hardware to offer check-in by identifying key personnel by searching a database of faces in real-time.

Custom Consoles will demonstrate its security control room desks and video monitor mounting systems. The manufacturer of project-specific and modular broadcast, process-control and security furniture will provide one of its SteelBase control desks.

Harp Visual Communications Solutions’ audio-visuals will be on display,demonstrating how multiple image sources can be integrated and displayed on one continuous screen surface – processed through its own video wall processor, MERLIN.

Bosch Security Systems will provide its video management and CCTV systems; Fast Lane Turnstiles will introduce its entrance control for pedestrian throughput. Drone Detection Systems will demonstrate its drone detection and intervention solutions, designed to detect all type of civilian drones (RPAS, UAS). Technocover will supply a cutaway mesh cage unit to emphasise physical security access; Frontier Pitts will underline the essential role its security barriers play in regulating and restricting vehicle access; and Chemring Technology Solutions will show its VehicleScan to identify objects concealed under vehicles.

David Thompson, Event Director, Security and Counter Terror Expo, said: “This new feature is a unique, interactive learning environment designed to educate security system integrators, architects, consultants and end users looking to protect and secure critical assets from potential threats. It will offer exhibitors a chance to reveal the latest technologies live to an audience of senior buyers, while offering visitors a unique insight into real-time operations and the chance to discuss the ever-evolving range of threats, operational strategies and technologies to shape future policy.”

The Security & Counter Terror Expo (SCTX) will run on March 6 and 7, and will also include networking events. To register for SCTX, the World Counter Terror Congress, Ambition, Forensics Europe Expo and The People Movement and Management Show, visit www.sctx.co.uk/registration and use guest code UKSW18.