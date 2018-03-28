NSI Summit 2018

More than 200 men and women from NSI approved companies gathered at National Security Inspectorate’s fifth annual Summit on Thursday, March 22 at the Vox, the conference centre at Resorts World, next door to the NEC, Birmingham.

The day’s theme was ‘Strengthening Partnerships’. Highlights included an insight into the Electronic Call Handling Operation (‘echo’) initiative being driven by the BSIA, FSA and FIA in response to national police NPCC policy for further automation of alarm signal transmission to the police, and a session on the forthcoming Security Framework to be issued by Crown Commercial Service (CCS), of particular interest to SMEs. Carroll Nugent, the FM Lead for CCS and Chris Hugo of Govdata presented the UK Government purchasing strategy for security systems and guarding.

The event brought together industry stakeholders including Tony Porter, the Surveillance Camera Commissioner; Tony Holyland, the Security Industry Authority (SIA) Head of Quality and Standards; Lee Wallace, the Chairman of the Association of Insurance Surveyors (AIS); and Simon Banks, Founder of Apprentices for Fire and Security and Group Managing Director at alarm signalling company CSL.

The day ended in celebratory mood marking NSI’s milestone 20th anniversary of independence from the Loss Prevention Council, recognising the achievements of NSI approved companies and key stakeholders in their contribution to the security landscape in the UK over the last two decades.

The three gold sponsors were BT Redcare, CSL and RISCO Group; Summit Partner was IFSEC International; and Silver sponsors, Fermax, HKC and Texecom. Over 50 product and business support providers filled the exhibition halls, offering delegates the opportunity to see the latest technology, expand their knowledge of suppliers to the fire and security sector and take advantage of deals and offers. Special emphasis was placed on education this year with over 20 speakers covering security and fire sector-related topics.

The Meet the NSI Experts area provided an opportunity for companies to discuss electronic security, guarding services, fire safety, British and International Standards and general approval.

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive, is pictured speaking to the main hall. He said afterwards: “We were delighted to see hundreds of delegates from across the community of NSI approved companies attend this year’s Summit. NSI approved company delegates clearly value this focused and targeted event which addressed topics specific to their needs, in an effective way, and in a prestigious professional environment with like-minded industry experts ready to share latest developments in the sector. The feedback we have received so far from all participants including speakers, exhibitors and our sponsors has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Next year’s event which will run at the same venue on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Visit www.nsisummit.co.uk.