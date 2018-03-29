Even closer collaboration between the authorities and business is required if we are to be successful against global terrorism, homegrown extremism and community

isolation, the second annual Step Change Summit at London’s Olympic Stadium in February.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi estimated that between 80 to 90 percent of protective security at public sites and events was delivered privately by the commercial sector, with many businesses working alongside counter-terror policing to deliver staff training and messaging to tens of thousands, nationwide. But she believes that this is just the start of the journey towards a national protective security strategy, which would see the public and private sectors work hand-in-hand to share data and commission academic research which would help keep our people and infrastructure safe. Protective security is about saving lives, and the way forward has to be a greater public and private sector partnership.

“We have already made great progress, but my overarching ambition is for us to set a minimum standard for protective security across the country, and that becomes easier if we all pull in the same direction. My ideal would be a single repository where both the public and private sector are represented. Where we can more freely share our data and information, where we can develop academic research to benefit us all, and where we can amplify our reach through security training courses and accreditation

to ensure your businesses are employing the right people, giving you the right advice.”

Another speaker, Met Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, said: “Police and security services cannot succeed in meeting the terrorist threat on our own. It requires teamwork, innovation and a ‘whole society approach’ in which industry plays a vital part alongside government, policing and the public.”

And another speaker, Dame Louise Casey asked the private sector to think about how it can engage those in society who feel marginalised.

Picture by Mark Rowe; public space CCTV, central London.