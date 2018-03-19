EET Europarts acquires UK based Surveillance & Security Distributor

The acquisition is an important step in the direction of becoming a leading European Surveillance & Security distributor.

EET Europarts is pleased to announce the acquisition of one of the leading distributors of CCTV and access control equipment in the UK, Pro-Vision Distribution Ltd. The company is an authorised distributor for over 60 brands from manufacturers that are highly respected throughout the industry.

“I am very excited to announce the acquisition of Pro-Vision, the company has an excellent reputation in the CCTV and Security market place with vendors such as Bosch, Pelco, Panasonic, Idis and Hanwha Samsung” said Simon Smith, Managing Director at EET Europarts in the UK, and continues; “This acquisition brings a very strong sales and support team, giving the customers the specialist knowledge and support needed in order to supply them the correct solution. The acquisition of Pro-Vision will also strengthens the product offering and sales expertise to existing EET customers of CCTV and Security products. Pro-Vision customers will also now have a much broader range of products in both CCTV and Security and in all our other product categories”.

Pro-Vision has a well-earned reputation for getting things right, on time, every time – in terms of product knowledge, delivery and support. With the acquisition, EET Europarts will take over a team of over 20 dedicated and experienced employees from Pro-Vision.

Commenting on the acquisition Peter Ford, Managing Director at Pro-Vision said: “ since 2005 when Brian Munday and I started the company we have endeavoured to grow the business in a professional manner with a level of service that complemented the world class manufacturers we represent. We look forward to bringing to EET Europarts our market knowledge, experience and sales skills. We will, of course, keep the same partnership relationships with our suppliers and I feel confident that jointly, we are ready to gain significant market share going forward as an integral part of an ambitious and successful company”.

“With the acquisition of Pro-Vision we strengthen our position within the Surveillance & Security area significantly. We will now be able to provide our customers with an even better product portfolio and achieve our ambition of being the preferred distribution partner in Europe,” says Bo Ørbjerg, Business Line Director, Surveillance & Security at EET Group.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Smith

Managing Director

Phone: +44 333 241 9251

e-mail: ssm@eeteuroparts.co.uk

EET Europarts Ltd

Anamax House

Oxford Road

Gerrards Cross

SL9 7BB, Buckinghamshire

United Kingdom

About Pro-Vision Distribution Ltd

Pro-Vision Distribution Limited is a CCTV, access control and public address equipment distributor to the UK trade installer. Supplying only branded products, the company are authorised distributors for many leading security industry manufacturers.

Companies with a world class reputation trust Pro-Vision to promote and support their products. The company has a well-earned reputation for getting things right – on time – every time – in terms of product knowledge, delivery and support.

Pro-Vision has a highly-trained, experienced sales team who go through regular product training, enabling them to answer the majority of technically related questions and supply the customer with the correct solution. Without exception everyone at Pro-Vision is committed to ensure that communicating with the company is always a pleasurable experience.

About EET Group

EET Group is Europe’s leading distributor within: Server, Computer & Printer parts, Storage & Network, Mobile Parts & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Surveillance & Security, Professional AV & Digital Signage, Point of Sale & Auto ID and Logistical Services.

EET Group was founded in 1986, and is today represented with 32 sales offices in 25 countries across Europe under the commercial name EET Europarts.

EET Group represents a wide range of leading brands including: HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, MicroConnect, MicroBattery, Ubiquiti Networks, HP Procurve, Cisco, Synology, Qnap, B&O Play, Loewe, Podspeakers, Kensington, tado, Apple, eSTUFF, Incipio, Griffin, MicroSpareparts Mobile, Axis, Hikvision, Bosch, MicroView, Milestone, NEC, Philips, EPSON, VivoLink, Airtame, Zebra, Honeywell, Star Micronics, Datalogic, Datamax and many more.

EET Group is situated in Birkerød just north of Copenhagen and is the parent company of all EET Europarts sales entities. As such, EET Group is the backbone of the organisation and provides all back office functions within: Corporate Management, Finance, Marketing, IT, WEB- and ERP-development, Logistics, Product Management and Procurement.

The group employs more than 500 employees, serves more than 44,000 dealers and handles more than 1,000,000 deliveries per year.