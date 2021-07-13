Tools for better-informed business decisions

TrackTik, the security workforce management software developer, has launched Data Lab. Built on top of a new open platform, Data Lab is the first in a series of tools for security companies make better-informed business decisions through customisable, function-based dashboards monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs), the Canadian firm says.

Simon Ferragne, CEO and founder of TrackTik, said: “The physical security industry is currently undergoing a digital transformation and to stay ahead of the technology curve, we need to become an open platform. Our new open platform provides clients with the ability to easily collect their data, query the information found in their data, to develop business insights that allow them to make smarter business decisions.”

With more and more data – financial, operational, and human resource data such as accounts, site incidents, checkpoint tours, employee engagement and retention – security firms need to use their information better, the firm says. With Data Lab, users of TrackTik can unlock insights, according to the developers, that will enable them to gather, visualise, and interpret data by monitoring KPIs through interactive dashboards.

Ferragne said: “Data Lab democratises access to information in TrackTik by empowering our clients to query their live data, build their own dashboards, and get the insights they want out of their data. Our clients buy more than just our software. They buy our capacity to innovate and always stay a few steps ahead of the technology curve. Data Lab is only the first of many tools we are building to allow security companies to run smarter businesses.”

About Data Lab

According to the developers, the tool alleviates the reporting and visibility pains that security firms traditionally face when generating personalised reports. Users can run customisable reports to truly provide added service value to their clients.

About TrackTik

TrackTik was founded in 2013. Based in Montreal, it has offices in the UK and Continent. Visit www.TrackTik.com.