SoloProtect, the international lone worker company, is returning to the Safety and Health Expo at ExCeL, alongside the security event IFSEC and Facilities Management show, from June 18 to 21.

SoloProtect on stand SH3890 will show a variety of personal safety device options; and discuss their BS 8484 and EN 50518 accredited lone worker solution. The company is also co-located on stand with the personal safety charity, Suzy Lamplugh Trust, there to promote their training and consultancy services.

A year on from announcing plans to deliver its first Body Worn Video enabled, personal safety device, the SoloProtect ID Pro – the company is now in the final stages of product development with the device expected to be available for deployment by early autumn.

Craig Swallow, SoloProtect UK Managing Director, said: “The complexity of the ID Pro device has led to us extending the development time on the product – we did this to ensure we deliver a high specification personal safety device that has been meticulously tested. We also set a clear objective that we’d strive to ensure all policy, privacy considerations and legal use cases for a video product, were thoroughly defined. This will benefit a client with a much simpler on-boarding process when deploying a video enabled, lone worker solution – and we believe our customers will be delighted with the end result”.

SoloProtect also supply a range of device form-factor options to suit worker applications. Products comprise an ID badge, fob, watch or mobile application – they can deliver a mix of functionality to equip workers to assess, and reduce risk, the firm says.

SoloProtect staff members at the Safety and Health Expo will also be on hand to demonstrate device functionality, as well as showcasing the company’s customer portal, SoloProtect Insights; further releases are due across the year. The portal also harnesses the full capability of the ID Pro, adding depth to Bluetooth Beacon management, Risk Messaging options plus other metrics.

Craig, pictured, added: “The Safety and Health Expo remains a key part of our yearly exhibition plans – it’s a great show to catch up with some of our UK-based customers and its international pull also fits well given that we now deploy solutions directly to market in a growing number of European countries, as well as the US.”