SPOT Gen4 is the latest in the SPOT satellite-enabled tracking and safety product range. Its tracking in case of emergency is enabled by Globalstar’s satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The new Gen4 has a new grip and design features that snap in place to cover the Help and SOS buttons. It includes a new multi-use carabiner and strap. It offers motion activated tracking. The product sends tracks at a chosen rate for as long as the device is turned on and moving, conserving battery life. On the press of the SOS button, an alert with the user’s GPS co-ordinates are sent to the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) which in turn engages with local first responders. Or that SOS can be configured to connect with in-house security. Alerts can be set to auto-send notifications to others when movement is detected or upon entry and exit of specific geographic areas programmed into the SPOT Mapping interface. A user can share live and historical maps of SPOT locations over time. Geo-fencing allows users to create virtual geographic boundaries and set custom alerts.

The new Gen4 offers the longest battery life in the product category, the makers add. Mark O’Connell, Globalstar EMEA General Manager said: “Thanks to SPOT Gen4’s new professional-grade mapping capabilities, with detailed and informative displays, we have the ideal safety and tracking solution for even more independent occupational SPOT users; being able to support this customer segment complements our abiding commitment to supporting larger organisations who benefit from the sophisticated feature-rich platforms which our talented and dedicated VARs deliver.”

Visit https://www.findmespot.com/.