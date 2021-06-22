Lancashire-based patrol safety and security solutions provider, Guard Tour, is a supplier of guard tour patrol systems, home care monitoring systems, and time and attendance monitoring solutions.

With almost 20 years of experience in providing safety solutions for the monitoring of patrol staff and lone workers, Guard Tour have launched a mobile app, which brings together all of the security benefits of the EBS Active Track system.

Mark Parry, Managing Director at Guard Tour says: “We’ve seen a marked increase in demand for mobile-friendly solutions over the course of the last few years. We recognise that not every workforce will require robust hardware in the form of the Active Track device, nor does every company have the budget to set aside for such an investment. Our new app provides a cost-effective and convenient solution, without compromising on features and functionality.”

Sharing a number of features with the Active Track patrol system, the new app offers GPS tracking in real time, two-way communication, panic and man-down functions, and live alerts. As with the Active Track hand-held devices, the mobile app will allow employees to stay informed on the movements of any patrol worker in real time, and the communication features will allow the control room to make contact with a lone worker, whether to inform them of any missed patrol points or to provide reassurance that assistance is on the way should the panic button be activated.

Mark Parry says: “All of these features are now available at a reduced cost with the mobile app, as employers will save on the recurring monthly cost that comes with hiring the EBS Active Track handsets.

“Our priority when developing the new app was to offer a flexible solution for every workforce, which is why the app is not only fully compatible with Android operating systems, but it has also been developed to operate with the same software as the Active Track device, allowing clients to integrate it into their existing guard tour system. A client might choose to issue the more durable handsets for some patrols, with the option to use the mobile app for patrols where there is less risk of damage to the device.”

Features include:

– Compatibility with Android operating systems

– Ability to read both QR codes and NFC tags

– “On Patrol” and “On Break” signalling

– Shock alarm, for device and staff protection

– GPS tracking in real time

– Historical trail monitoring

– Ability to take photographs

– Panic alarm

– Man-down detection

– Email and/or SMS on alarm

– GPS location ping

The app is now available to purchase. Visit www.guardtour.co.uk or call 01282 222888.