Location monitoring with what3words

Vismo is rolling out what3words location technology on its global location monitoring and safety platform. The software is for organisations to respond to incidents, for employee safety.

Vismo – vismo.com – provides a location monitoring and safety service to businesses, the public sector and NGOs, for their travelling or remote employees to be located while at work. It does this via the Vismo App, which is used by almost 0.5m customer employees worldwide, many in FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

Using what3words – what3words.com – addresses gives employees a way to describe, via the app, precisely where help is needed. When a user presses the Red Alert or misses a Check-In on the Vismo App, administrators will receive an email and SMS notification with the details, including the what3words address.

Craig Swallow, Vismo CEO, says: “Integrating what3words into our platform gives Vismo an extra edge in helping our clients and their employees. It gives administrators – those involved in the escalation process at the client end – a simple way of understanding the precise location of one or more employees. In an incident, it’s critically important to be able to convey information quickly and easily to administrators. Valuable time, and therefore lives and wellbeing, can be saved.

“Using what3words is especially useful in rural or unknown areas, where, using traditional means, finding a precise location can be difficult. Emergencies, from a road collision in the middle of the countryside to an incident outside a sports or music stadium gate, can happen anywhere. In an emergency, identifying precisely where help is needed is key.”

Briefly, the what3words approach to location identification uses a combination of three words, unique to a location. what3words has given every 3m square in the world a unique three word address. For example this photo of the Scott Monument in Edinburgh is taken from the point flows.spoon.hoot.

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words works offline. Find your what3words address at http://www.what3words.com/. A free what3words app, for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 50 languages.