EU service centre

Blackline Safety Corp has launched a European Union (EU)-based service centre. It’s based in the company’s French site, near Lille, and is staffed by technical and product specialists. The company will provide local customer service and offer rentals for Europe out of the centre.

Simon Rich, Sales Director, Blackline Safety Europe, pointed to a need for dedicated regional support in the EU. “Our connected safety wearables and area gas monitors offer a high degree of configurability for a variety of job functions and situations, as well as over-the-air firmware updates which can significantly reduce downtime, and the cost and complexity of fleet management. The ability to offer hands-on service and device maintenance on the continent should the need for service or repair arise, is key to keeping those devices out in the field where they belong, for the maximum possible time.”

The firm meanwhile reports successful quality and environmental audits of its ISO 9001 Quality Management and 14001 Environmental Management standards at its flagship site in Colchester and French office. The new service centre will also support Blackline Safety’s rental offering in Europe, starting in late spring. Already set up in North America, the company offers rental options for its personal gas detectors, area monitors, lone worker wearables (pictured) and accessories, which include online reporting and analytics software.