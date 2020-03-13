All Round Security has rolled out a cloud-based app connecting field service engineers in real-time to the office, as part of an end-to-end management system. The firm installs and maintains security roller shutters, doors and barriers. Its clients include Heathrow Airport, Arcadia, Mitie and Cloud FM.

Charlie Keegan, Contracts Coordinator at All Round says: “We are always striving to provide our clients with the best possible service and as our workforce grows we required a system that can tackle our needs. With JobWatch, powered by BigChange, we have the system that we have longed for; offering real-time automatic updates, engineer tracking, 24/7 support and general ease of use.” All Round contractors already use the same JobWatch app. Services that are sub-contracted, such as electricals, or new services requested by customers, could be added. The family firm formed in 1986 and based in Newton-Le-Willows recently won a contract with the Scottish company Care Inspectorate.

Lee Parker, Director of All Round, believes the facilities management sector will see a change; with data-driven and completely integrated management of assets; a more holistic approach where capex and opex budgets are much more closely aligned.

Lee says: “With our involvement in security matters there is a strong element of trust with our clients and we foresee our role expanding as an adviser on the condition of assets and provider of an all-encompassing asset management service. The beauty of BigChange is that is can be easily configured to do just about anything so we are not restricted, IT wise, in what we can offer.”

All Round provides a 24/7 call out service with a maximum two-hour response time for critical sites such as hospitals and airports. With 50-strong fleet and field service engineers countrywide, incoming service requests are logged into the BigChange schedular for optimised job allocation, route planning and scheduling.

“For a mobile service operation like ours, the killer of productivity is the travel time to jobs. With improved scheduling, routing and resource allocation using BigChange scheduler software we’ve already improved engineer productivity,” Parker adds.

The engineers receive jobs on their rugged Samsung tablets and with vans have BigChange GPS telematics, live tracking and navigation. The system generates an estimated time of arrival at site so customers can be auto-alerted via email or text. On arrival the JobWatch app guides the engineer through the correct risk assessment procedures using workflows before proceeding with the job. Using the tablet, the engineer completes their Job Card and gets an on-screen customer sign off. Time and location stamped photographs are also taken as part of an audit of the job.