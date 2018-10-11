The use of accredited lone worker devices is reducing unnecessary call outs to alarms by police forces, saving the taxpayer and enabling an effective response to potentially life-threatening situations, says the British Security Industry Association (BSIA).

Using BS 8484 accredited systems, the lone worker industry is only passing between 0.1pc to 0.2pc of all lone worker generated alarms to the police via lone worker unique reference numbers (URNs). The balance of false alarms are the trade association says being filtered out by alarm receiving centres (ARCs) and thereby saving police time.

In the Metropolitan Police area, the typical cost of responding to a false alarm is £150, but with the implementation of lone worker systems across a variety of organisations, such as the NHS, local councils, housing associations, small to medium enterprises (SMEs), it is estimated that nationally these systems have saved the taxpayer £60m in the past 12 months alone.

Will Murray, Chair of the Lone Worker Section, BSIA, said: “At a time when security concerns, health and safety and police budget cuts are prevalent, the use of BS 8484 accredited systems is playing a significant role in reducing costs and ensuring greater safety to both the public and the lone worker community.”

“The lone worker industry continues to work collaboratively with police forces to maintain and build upon this, for our mutual benefit and for those who use these systems on a daily basis. BS 8484 is a world leading standard, developed in collaboration by the UK’s lone worker industry, police and relevant stakeholders, and is a shining example of Britain pioneering new technology on the global stage.”

Ken Meanwell, Compliance Manager, Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, pictured, said: “It is encouraging to see how new technologies deployed by lone worker companies are playing a vital role in not only improving employee safety, but also dramatically reducing false calls enabling valuable police resources to be correctly allocated.”

The BSIA adds that employers and their employees using the BS 8484 certified systems also benefit from a rapid and effective response to potentially life-threatening situations, backed up by digital audio recordings which can be used as evidence in court to prosecute aggressors. Those doing verbal or physical abuse can be also brought to justice via speedy police response and evidence from lone worker devices.

Employers using BS8484 accredited systems are also fulfilling their legal and moral duty of care to their staff, which protects them against damaging litigation and demonstrates their CSR (corporate social responsibility), the trade body adds.