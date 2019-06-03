Font Size: A A A

Triangular wheel clamps

03rd June 2019

Secured by Design (SBD) member company Maypole Ltd has added three triangular wheels clamps to their Stronghold range of security products. Designed in the UK, Stronghold is a name in vehicle security products, owned and distributed by Maypole Ltd. The range includes wheel clamps and hitchlocks intended for securing caravans, motorhomes and trailers.

The new Apex clamps are designed to fit and secure from cars, campervans, caravans and motorhomes to horse boxes and trailers; as a deterrent to opportunist thieves. The wheel clamps are Sold Secure Gold and SBD accredited with a patented locking system.

No tools are required for assembly, with the clamps requiring setting to a wheel diameter only once. The back plate has a protective rubber base to prevent damage to the wheel when fitted.

Maypole have also recently rebranded the packaging for their Stronghold range, and a new website holds all the details on their product range, blog posts, videos and instructions for their products. View the video for the Stronghold Apex triangular wheel clamps at https://www.stronghold-security.com/sh5452-stronghold-apex-triangular-13-15-wheel-clamp.


