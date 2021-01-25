Tindall Engineering have been specialising in security solutions for over 46 years. The Oldham-based company designs and manufactures security locking systems for physical attack, blast, ballistic and fire performance applications. The firm has joined the UK police security scheme Secured by Design (SBD) which adds to its range of accreditations. The firm says MICO products are a fit for not only high security but also medium security solutions.

Products that now boast the SBD certification include:

– MICO Modula – mortice single point;

– MICO MSR Multipoint range;

– MICO Rimlock Night latch;

– MICO Elite single point range;

– MICO ABRYLL Single point range; (pictured; attack testing)

– MICO INT Multipoint range; and

– a range of ancillary items ranging from key driven to padlockable.

All products are put through physical security and Ballistic testing and offer corrosion resistance as standard. Products are operational endurance tested.

For further details on the products that have SBD approval visit https://www.securedbydesign.com/.