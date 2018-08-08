Checkpoint Systems has launched a new retail security product, designed for boxed merchandise. Its Density Tag senses whether merchandise is inside a box, alarming when it is removed by potential shoplifters. The firm says that loss prevention products have, until now, only protected the external box itself, rather than the goods inside. This new product, developed by Checkpoint’s ALPHA High Theft division, takes a new approach, protecting internal merchandise from outside of the box.

Designed for a range of merchandise – including tools, cutlery and knives, electronics and fragrances – Density Tag uses a sensor to measure density variations and ‘sense’ merchandise through carton board. It does not require any holes to be made on the package and comes in AM and RF technologies.

The alarming module is attached onto the box using a disposable support made of a transparent polycarbonate sled (disc) with a transparent adhesive. It can be applied at source or in a store, giving retailers greater placement consistency for protecting merchandise. The sensor itself can be recycled and used on other merchandise. If the merchandise is removed from inside the box or the sensor leaves the store, the device alarms alerting store staff of a potential theft.

Ben Perreau, Product Manager of ALPHA High Theft, said: “We’re excited to introduce this innovative solution that will significantly reduce theft via package removal in-store. Density Tag is a unique solution, with no similar loss prevention products able to ‘sense’ the merchandise’s presence within a box. It is extremely easy to apply, easy to remove and ensures merchandise has an effective visual deterrent when on display.”

