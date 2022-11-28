Sensor series

After the EMEA roll out of its FlipX Standard indoor sensors in September, the sensor manufacturer OPTEX has launched its Grade 3 FlipX Advanced series.

FlipX sensors feature a bespoke pyroelectric sensor, that adapts to the human shape, and a lens that can be ‘flipped’ to provide wide and narrow detection in a single sensor. By rotating the lens through 180 degrees, the sensor can be used to protect narrow or long areas such as a corridor or warehouse aisles up to 24m, or a wide, open area like a lobby or a high-value retail store to 15m at 85 degrees.

The Advanced models feature intelligent IR-Antimasking, which protects both the passive infra red (PIR) and microwave sensors, generating an alert if they are covered. The product also comes with additional algorithms for stable detection and to reduce ‘false’ alarms. Double conductive shielding means nuisance alarms caused by changes of light, temperature or Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) can be avoided, the makers say.

FlipX Advanced sensors also feature a ‘super high PIR sensitivity’ mode, which when set, enables the sensors to maintain stable detection even when the temperature difference between the human and the surrounds is very small, for use the manufacturer says in high-risk sites where missed alarms are unacceptable.

Masaya Kida, Managing Director for OPTEX EMEA, says: “The ‘flipped’ lens is a time-saving and cost-effective solution that provides installers with two sensors in one to provide both wide and narrow detection within any high-security environments, including banks, high-value retail, logistics and high-end residential applications.

“As Grade 3 sensors, FlipX Advanced can be seamlessly integrated with intruder alarm and control systems. Our advanced pyro sensor, designed following significant research and investment into our customer needs, ensures highly accurate and reliable indoor detection performance, to ensure any attempt of intrusion, unauthorised access or theft can be identified quickly and accurately to protect people, property and valuable assets.”

The sensors feature flexible mounting height options (between two and three metres) meaning they can blend into buildings, as well as places with higher ceilings. As for installation, the sensor has a viewable LED, terminal block for wiring and EOL plug-in resistor socket.

The products are available as a PIR model – FLX-A-AM – and for more challenging indoor sites as a dual-technology (PIR and microwave) model – FLX-A-DAM. The latter comes with OPTEX’s Tough MOD 2 microwave module, for durability in humid climates, and higher levels of capture performance by tailoring the microwave to the PIR detection area. OPTEX plans to release further models in the series in early 2023.