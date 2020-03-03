Secure units for vulnerable children and their families are one of the most complex places to provide security for, says ASSA ABLOY High Security and Safety Group, which has worked on resident safety at numerous facilities.

The amount of time young adults are spending in Secure Units is increasing, the firm reports, adding to pressure on these types of facilities. This is also putting strain on the need for security solutions that will not only keep vulnerable children safe but provide the right level of security.

ASSA ABLOY High Security and Safety Group has fitted doors at Clare Lodge in Peterborough, Swanwick Lodge in Southampton and Vinney Green in Bristol.

Michael Dunn, Commercial Director for ASSA ABLOY High Security and Safety Group, said: “Secure Units present a unique challenge – the management of resident and staff safety, combined with ensuring the environment is completely secure but also welcoming for residents. Security solutions should be non-intrusive but robust enough to provide complete safety for all. Although we have worked on numerous Secure Units, there are no one-size-fits-all solutions. We always take the time to review each project and make sure we adapt our solutions and products for the needs of the individual facility and its residents.”

