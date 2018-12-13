RWS Ltd has appointed Steve Moody as High Security Sales Manager. He joins the Peterborough-based firm with more than 20 years’ experience in the security sector, having worked at ATG Access, APT Security Systems and Betafence perimeter security.

Steve will focus on RWS’ security sector arm of the business, which includes overseeing the recent partnership with Tarmac on the building block BBX, which was featured in the December 2018 print issue of Professional Security magazine and launched at the International Security Expo 2018 at London Olympia. The product provides dual protection against blast and ballistic threat, achieving C15 blast resistance and BR7 ballistic resistance from traditional blockwork construction.

Steve said: “RWS Ltd are experts in integrated security specialising in blast and ballistics around the globe. Bringing my perimeter security and integration experience to the table, coupled with HVM, seamlessly brings a complete offering to our clients across the construction sector.

“I’m really excited to join such a successful team from where we can drive forward developing and growing the business, pulling on our joint experiences to deliver a complete offering. The new development of the BBX block system is very exciting and an industry first. Partnering with Tarmac and being part of the development programme has helped bring this product to market.

“It’s a global product which fits seamlessly with what we do as a business and will form part of many projects both internally and externally.”

And Projects Director Stewart Liberatore said: “Steve is well known in the industry and brings a wealth of experience to the team here. His skills and knowledge are instrumental to helping us continue to grow the security side of the business at RWS Ltd.”

Visit www.rwsltd.co.uk. The firm also offers refurbishment, dilapidation surveys and fire risk assessments.