Sales Division Manager retires

dormakaba is bidding Andy Chapman, pictured, Product Sales Division Manager farewell, after 30 years. Fiona Adams will be stepping into the role. Two new Territory Sales Representatives have been brought into the business.

Joining in 1990 as a Territory Salesperson, Andy Chapman will now be taking retirement. David Stacey, Regional Sales Director at dormakaba, says: “Andy Chapman has consistently delivered superb, experienced-based knowledge for the benefit of his customers and his teams. For many years he has also shared this expertise and supported the GAI Education program through lecturing, helping to write materials and invigilating at the exams, committing a considerable amount of personal time to the industry. As a business, we will miss Andy in his (well deserved) retirement, but for me personally, I will be saying adieu to a trusted confident and a friend.”

Fiona Adams, Sales Manager at dormakaba, has been announced as Andy’s replacement. David adds: “It is a pleasure to welcome Fiona Adams to the role as a successor to Andy. Having joined dormakaba in October 2019 and moving from South Africa, she brings with her expertise in the supply of performance critical products through specialist distribution channels, coupled with an approach that will continue to maintain our client focus and add value to the business. I look forward to seeing the Product Sales Division continue to evolve with Fiona at the helm.”

dormakaba has also recruited two new Territory Sales representatives. They are Abi Ogunkeye, Territory Sales Person for Mechanical Key Systems and Access Control products, and Nick Burns, Territory Sales Person for Door Hardware in the Southern and Central UK areas. Nick previously worked as a key account manager for Thyssenkrupp and Abi joins from Hilti UK Ltd. Visit www.dormakaba.co.uk.