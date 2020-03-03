Secured by Design (SBD) member company JNE Security Ltd have introduced an SBD-accredited Decoy Safe Can. It blocks Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and wireless signals, as a way to guard car keys from Relay Attacks, where a hand-held signal blocking device is used to gain access to vehicles.

Food safe cans have been around for decades. JNE, after consultation with the police, have created a less obvious alternative to protect car keys, in the RFID Signal Blocking Drink Safe Can.

Traditional ‘Safe Cans’ are made using a false plastic bottom, and although they are of use for hiding valuables, they will not block wireless signals. JNE’s new cans provide a decoy safe which, as well as car keys, can also be used to hide credit cards and any item with a wireless RFID chip. The Signal Blocking Can is also useful for going to the beach and playing sports as a potential decoy against opportunist thieves.

The cans look like supermarket own branded versions of Diet Cola, Fizzy Orange and Lemonade.

Nick Hughes, General Manager for JNE Security, pictured, says: “In 2019 I was approached by a Designing Out Crime Officer who came up with the idea of designing a traditional Decoy Safe Can with Signal Blocking capabilities. Having developed our RFID Signal Blocking Safe Can, we submitted it to SBD and were delighted that it achieved Police Preferred Specification.”

SBD Development Officer Hazel Goss said: “This is a great product that JNE have designed and had tested. It will be a product that will reduce vehicle and credit card crime as the Decoy Safe Can will stop RFID signals being read so will protect both keys to vehicles and credit cards. I cannot wait to see the product and give it a try”.

JNE Security will be exhibiting at SBD’s ATLAS 2020 national training event for Designing Out Crime Officers. Visitors to JNE’s stand will receive a free sample.

Meanwhile Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI) are exhibiting at Futurebuild at London ExCel. PCPI is the umbrella body for UK police crime prevention initiatives, such as Secured by Design (SBD), the Police Digital Security Centre (PDSC) and the Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPA).