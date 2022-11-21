Retrofit is in fashion

Redevelopment, restoration, retrofit. No longer are these terms modestly viewed as construction buzzwords. The world has an increasing appreciation and a budding culture that maintaining older buildings is the way forward for the planet and its people.

Globally, cities are said to be responsible for 78pc of energy consumption, of which, buildings account for around a third of the total. And when you consider that up to 80pc of buildings are expected to still be in use by the year 2050, it’s evident why so many are now pushing for a conscientious approach.

Across the UK, the built environment also contributes 40pc to the country’s total carbon emissions, with its 28 million homes, by most assessments, constituting the least energy efficient in Europe. With so many of our current buildings set to exist 30 years into the future and beyond, why should so much of the focus fall on new-build projects? Output must be improved now, and the real substance of the challenge is retrofitting, we need only unlock its potential, says Karen Trigg of Allegion UK.

“Despite its many applications, in the context of the built environment, a retrofit is often described as the addition of new components or features to older systems. The process is designed to make a building perform better, and because of its benefits – both economically and environmentally speaking – retrofitting has emerged as a popular solution for advancing the efficiency of buildings.

“On an environmental level, it’s widely understood that the construction industry must strive to do better. In many developed countries, four out of the five buildings set to stand in 2050 already exist, meaning the onus of addressing energy consumption lies upon us now. Accordingly, decision makers are obliged, and actively encouraged, to prioritise activities such as retrofitting to meet the energy-saving targets as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

“In terms of cost savings, the process of adding better functioning components to our buildings will benefit many. Retrofitting is an attractive proposition for most large or ageing structures as it provides decision makers the ability to improve upon key problem areas without having to consider large-scale reconstruction or demolition – saving on time, resources and costs. Modern house-builders and homeowners can look towards retrofitting, too, improving their own footprints and putting money back in their pockets, as they seek to combat the significant rise in energy costs.”

Investment in retrofit projects could have a seismic effect on the construction industry, acting as a catalyst to the economy and improving various areas of our building network. And while it’s true retrofit can play an important role, consequences can arise when a project isn’t approached correctly. Karen Trigg adds: “Naturally, modern technology developments and legislation changes will continue to drive product enhancements. Take door hardware, for example, a crucial component of a building’s fire safety, security and everyday operation. There will always be a responsibility to ensure the hardware in older buildings remains up to standards and that we are meeting the latest in safety and sustainability regulations.

“As time passes, hardware experiences wear and damage and the replacement of aged components becomes necessary. And in some cases, new products will emerge as an improvement on previous applications. With that, an effective retrofit could significantly enhance the functionality of a door and the fire safety and security of a building – not to mention the environmental benefits associated with installing better, long-serving products.

“Effective retrofit projects can safeguard the quality of our buildings in the future, making crucial improvements to cost, safety and functionality. Although, without a proper understanding on the subject, mistakes will readily undo the good work that many are aiming towards. A poorly specified or incorrectly installed retrofit could prove costly – in terms of money and time – and even present a danger to the integrity of a building’s fire safety.

“A retrofit must be completed consciously and professionally, with reliable replacements. Failing to do so could be a breach of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order. Whether an environmental or safety conscious choice, the first step of any retrofit installation is to ensure the selected hardware replacement is suitable for application, and decision makers must understand the reasons behind their choices or seek professional guidance.

“For door hardware specifically, retrofit projects must also be compliant under UKCA and CE certifications and be fitted to the manufacturer’s instructions, in accordance with BS EN 1154. Decision makers can refer to the Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) for clear, accurate, up-to-date and accessible product information – in line with the Building Safety Bill’s regulatory framework known as the Golden Thread of Information.

“While the benefits are clear, all retrofit projects must be compliant with the doors testing certification. Consequences often result from retrofits that are not properly thought out, especially when the selection of appropriate alternatives is flawed. Generally, to improve understanding of what is required, education on the subject must be developed further. Because with a long-term, large-scale strategy, retrofit projects could provide wide-reaching returns for all involved.”