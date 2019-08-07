Resident safety

Secure units for vulnerable children and their families are one of the most complex developments to provide security for, writes ASSA ABLOY High Security and Safety Group, the physical security product company.

The time young adults are spending in secure units is increasing, putting added pressure on these types of facilities. This is also putting strain on the need for security solutions that will not only keep vulnerable children safe but provide the right level of security, the firm adds. This arm of ASSA ABLOY has been meeting the needs of these facilities, for example at Clare Lodge in Peterborough, Swanwick Lodge in Southampton and Vinney Green in Bristol.

Michael Dunn, Commercial Director for ASSA ABLOY High Security and Safety Group, said: “Secure Units present a unique challenge – the management of resident and staff safety, combined with ensuring the environment is completely secure but also welcoming for residents. Security solutions should be non-intrusive but robust enough to provide complete safety for all. Although we have worked on numerous Secure Units, there are no one-size-fits-all solutions. We always take the time to review each project and make sure we adapt our solutions and products for the needs of the individual facility and its residents.”

