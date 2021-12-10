Rebrand for printers

A security printing group, of UK-based International Security Printers (ISP), Walsall Security Printers (WSP), and France-based Cartor Security Printing, has undergone a rebrand to Cartor Security Printers. This consolidates their brands to form a single unified identity.

A new logo based on the Cartor name style includes a hero graphic to suggest a barrel lock, or fingerprint, providing a creative nod to the ‘C’ of Cartor. The firm’s website is being redeveloped to reflect the rebrand and is due for launch in January 2022.

As a security printer, Cartor Security Printers produces for global clients from their UK and France sites. This includes work for more than 180 postal administrations, for stamp printing.

While the new branding reflects the company heritage, it says that it will be targeting new markets, for businesses with high monetary or intellectual value products and services. The firm offers security printing, track and trace and authentication and ‘tailor-made’ consultancy services, to help companies combat fraud to better protect their brands and revenues, the company adds.

Ian Brigham, Cartor’s managing director, said: “Both the existing ISP/WSP and Cartor parts of the business are different in terms of offering, approach, communication and customers. Despite complementing each other, the current configuration can be confusing for customers, so the time is right to unite our brands under one identity. With significant investment in plant and facilities, together with an experienced, skilled and committed workforce, we believe that we are well placed to deliver an industry-leading security printing service to global organisations in order to protect revenues, brands, and reputations.”