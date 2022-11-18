UNION has launched a new range of padlocks for internal and external locations, as part of the company’s new master key cylinder range, keyMASTER.

Compatible with all UNION cylinders, the new Shield range has attained the British Standard BS EN12320:2012 from Grade 4 up to the maximum Grade 6, in recognition of its physical security and the number of combinations it allows for.

Craig Birch, Head of Product Management at UNION, says: “UNION has provided padlocks to the world market for over 100 years as one of the cornerstones of our offering, so it is great to be bringing this into the modern day with the launch of our new range of Shield high-security padlocks. It is our rich heritage that has enabled us to create a range of padlocks that offers truly outstanding security for a wide range of applications – with the efficiency and convenience of our keyMASTER system added in.

“keyMASTER has one of the longest patent lifetimes available on the market today, and provides a ‘one-stop shop’ for all master key needs. This means the padlocks can be easily integrated as part of a new specification or further down the line, should a master key system need to expand.”

The range offers corrosion-resistance to withstand harsh conditions, suitable the makers say for a range of settings: isolated locations such as gates, storage units, and lock-ups; commercial applications as part of a master key system; residential consumer applications, where it can be used to secure belongings; haulage containers; farms; and cabinets, lock-ups, and storage units.

Conventional open, closed, and long shackle variants are available depending on requirements, while the insert/snowman cylinder is inter-changeable across the range, meaning customers who wish to upgrade can change the padlock housing.

Craig adds: “All the products in the Shield padlock range have been created by a British design team and manufactured at our Portobello site in the UK. This gives us the ability to offer a great service, with reduced lead times and stock levels that allow us to offer a turnaround on products of just 48 hours.”

Visit https://www.uniononline.co.uk/uk/en/products/locks-and-cylinders/padlocks/the-shield-range.

For more on UNION’s keyMASTER visit https://www.uniononline.co.uk/uk/en/products/locks-and-cylinders/cylinders/master-keyed/keymaster.