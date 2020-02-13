CodeGUARD 5, the latest mechanically-operated push button lock from UNION that meets BS 8607 grade 5 standards, is now accredited by Secured by Design (SbD).

SbD is a part of the UK police body Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI). Security products that meet the standards set by SBD can use its logo and are awarded the title ‘Police Preferred Specification’. A product must be subjected to testing and be endorsed by a third-party certification body accredited by UKAS (the United Kingdom Accreditation Service).

UNION’s CodeGUARD 5 push button lock, featuring BSI Kitemark certification, provides access control in a single package, meeting grade 5 of BS 8607.

BS 8607 grade 4 products can only meet the required standard with an extra integral locking unit. In a grade 5 solution, the latch and lock are integrated and tested together. As a result, CodeGUARD 5 offers users an automatic deadlocking system, where a grade 4 unit is reliant on the user to lock the door. Suitable for 30 and 60 minute timber fire doors, as well as 240 minute metal fire doors, CodeGUARD 5 is offered with universal handing and fixings, so the system is easy to order and specify.

Other features include a 20mm deadlocking latch, against physical attacks; and more than 2,000 passcode combinations. CodeGUARD 5 is always supplied with a passcode different to the standard factory settings. This is all backed by a three-year guarantee.

Craig Birch, Product Category Manager at UNION, said: “This is the only route to obtaining police accreditation for security-related products in the UK, so we are delighted to announce that CodeGUARD 5 has been accredited by SBD. This signals that CodeGUARD 5 meets the high standards set by the police initiative for improving the security of buildings and their immediate surroundings, while delivering the convenience of access control without the need for wiring.

“Furthermore, because CodeGUARD 5 is a BS 8607 grade 5 product, it can be used in demanding areas where a digital device might not be appropriate. This includes external perimeter boundaries – which are often located far from estates offices, where monitoring and maintaining a digital system can be a difficulty – and areas where doorway abuse is a big possibility. CodeGUARD 5 can also withstand harsh environments, such as extreme temperatures, corrosive spray and airborne dust.

“Offered in a modern and stylish finish, CodeGUARD 5 is the ideal solution for those seeking a means of combining access control with security capabilities that have now been recognised by SbD.”

Visit www.uniononline.co.uk/codeguard5.