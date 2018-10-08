UNION, part of ASSA ABLOY Security Solutions, has launched ExiSAFE – a new range of Panic Exit Devices, for use in public and commercial buildings. The range comprises of panic and emergency bolt and latch products for single and double doors, besides Outside Access Devices (OADs) for use where doors are required to be opened from the opposite side to the PED.

The makers add that ExiSAFE products have been through a series of tests, including testing over 200,000 cycles and assessments by third parties.

ExiSAFE has also been checked for conformance to relevant standards, such as use on timber and metal fire doors, and ease-of-access. The range meets the British Standard BS EN 179 or BS EN 1125 for dependable security and safety, is independently certified by Certifire, and is CE Marked as standard.

The range includes push bar-operated panic latches and bolts that meet BS EN 1125 for use in public buildings. Also included within the range are push pad-operated emergency latches, bolts and double door solutions. These products conform to BS EN 179 for use in commercial facilities where all users are familiar with the building and hardware. The levers of ExiSAFE knob-operated OADs are designed to work with all other products in the range and feature optional UNION cylinders. The range is also backed with a ten-year guarantee against failure.

Alison Aston, Category Manager for PED and Hardware said, “We have listened very carefully to our customers in order to create our new range of Panic Exit Devices. ExiSAFE is an easy-to-fit, dependable and high-quality range of Panic Exist Devices, made here in the UK. ExiSAFE has been developed to be an integrated part of our portfolio to provide a complete door hardware solution.”

ExiSAFE replaces EXIMO, the previous range of panic exit devices provided by UNION.