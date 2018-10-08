The fencing manufacturer Zaun has entered into a previously-untapped market by introducing Palisade fencing. The factory in Wolverhampton has a 24-hour rolling Palisade rolling line.

Zaun sales and marketing director Chris Plimley said: “This is a really big leap for us as we’ve not previously ventured into the Palisade market. We believe that adding this to our product range will give the industry the most comprehensive steel product line available from a single manufacturer by having welded, woven and Palisade manufacturing capabilities.”

Palisade fencing panels have long been securing a variety of high-security sites from gas, water and electricity facilities to industrial and public sector compounds.

Zaun’s Palisade panels are 2.75m wide and come in heights from 1.8m to 3.6m as standard, with pale head styles including single point and triple point, while rounded and notched heads are favoured for schools and playgrounds.

The pales, in either D or a more secure W section, are fixed to two horizontal rails running between fence posts at 2.75m centres. The system allows for raking to follow the topography of the site without the makers add any compromise in security or system rigidity and with no time-consuming or costly on-site modifications.

Fence installers can fix rails to posts using custom anti-tamper fixings and follow the most demanding site gradients. The products come with a user-specified finish and are made to the required British Standard BS1722 part 12, while the hot dip galvanising conforms to BS EN ISO1461 to give long term weather resistance, prior to polyester powder coating to BS EN 13438:2013.

Zaun makes its Palisade systems to a range of thicknesses from 2mm to 4mm. The firm can also supply bolt-down posts for fixing to concrete and matching Palisade gates.

Zaun’s own site in Wolverhampton was secured with Palisade fencing until recently, when the company replaced it with their own weldless mesh panels after developing a method of fixing to steel Palisade fencing posts and rails.

So long as the existing Palisade posts were installed to British Standard 1722, they are sufficient to support the ArmaWeave upgrade as the wind loading is almost identical.

Plimley added: “Our plant now has arguably the best palisade rolling line in the UK. Couple this with us maintaining differing combinations of stock, we should be able to deliver quality product quicker than anyone else in the market.”