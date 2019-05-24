OPTEX, the Japan-based sensor manufacturer, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Founded on May 25, 1979, the idea and principles of the company were first agreed in a coffee house in Kyoto, Japan, between Toru Kobayashi, an electronics engineer and three of his colleagues. They sought a business offering precision technology that could detect the ‘status’ and ‘changes’ of people and things. OPTEX recorded a number of significant milestones:

· In 1980, OPTEX developed the world’s first automatic door sensor using Far-Infrared technology, a technology now adopted as standard.

· In 1983, OPTEX developed one of the first, wireless outdoor security sensors.

On the security side of the business, OPTEX’s sensing algorithm know-how, is behind its evolution of its Far-Infrared, Near-Infrared and Laser sensor technologies.

In 2000, OPTEX developed laser technology for security applications and brought the LiDARs REDSCAN RLS-3060 to the market; IP-ready and featuring very detection using X&Y coordinates, the sensor opened new possibilities for many different security applications. Alongside this, OPTEX developed its PIR range starting with the curtain FTN series, the Super Multidimensional Analysis (SMDA) logic – sensing analytics to make the sensor very stable.

Toru Kamimura, pictured, CEO of OPTEX CO LTD in Japan says: “The company is proud of what it has achieved to date.”

The OPTEX Group now comprises 1,963 employees across 35 companies, delivering products and services worldwide and turns over about $366 million. Mr Kamimura says: “OPTEX never stands still. We are taking our knowledge and ‘know how’ to new levels, using machine-learning and artificial intelligence software to enhance its detection algorithms and introduce greater automation, and create the sensor detection technology for the next generation of security professional. Together with our technology partners we are developing more customised solutions to solve specific security or safety problems.”

Visit optex-europe.com.