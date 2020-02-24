OPTEX and Fiber SenSys Inc., both OPTEX Group companies, showed at Intersec Dubai their new Terrain Defender TD100, buried sensor from Fiber SenSys, shown for the first time at the Middle East show.

It’s described by the product developers as the only software-defined radio-based covert solution of its kind, for perimeter protection. It is designed the makers add for military and nuclear facilities, and VIP residences. It can be installed in a variety of terrain such as sand, grass, asphalt and concrete; and can locate the point of intrusion within a metre, it’s claimed.

For locating and tracking intruders within open areas or along a perimeter, OPTEX presented Redscan LiDAR with X&Y coordinates. The detection range can be set from a few centimetres to 100m, and the target object size can be tailored to an application, the company says. The sensor’s applications include detecting hands approaching an object, individuals crawling, or objects thrown over walls or fences.

Bassem Jouni, Middle East General Manager for the joint Optex-Fiber SenSys office says: “The level of precision and analytics offered by our buried, fibre optic and laser sensors make them ideal intrusion detection solutions for critical infrastructure or high-security sites.”

OPTEX also showed its latest line of pre-assembled IP connected beam towers, providing virtual perimeter protection. These beams have already been deployed in sites and residences across the Middle East, according to the firm.