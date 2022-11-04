Font Size: A A A

Physical Security

Modular RFID as EAS

04th November 2022

The retail loss prevention product company Checkpoint Systems has launched SFERO. It’s described as a customisable, modular RFID as EAS (electronic article surveillance) solution for clothing in stores. The product enables retailers to accommodate any store layout and design, the product developers say. A store can combine intelligent pedestals and overhead antennas for protection of goods that can be increased or decreased depending on the shrinkage in each store. It also enables retailers to move away from out-of-the-box, one-size-fits-all systems, instead tailoring the technology so that they can adapt the level of protection for each store within a portfolio, as it changes and grows.

As for detection capability, in many cases it’s greater than 95 per cent, it’s claimed. The product allows retailers to capitalise on their RFID inventory control investment in stores. The range of inlays, labels and hard tags lets a user choose how RFID is in use across a product range.

The RFID solution can also integrate with customer visual merchandising. It ensures retailers can maintain security while preserving an open, clean point of entry up to 6.3m wide and 3.5m overhead that incurs little visual impact, thanks to the highly concealed antennas. As a result, shoppers can see, touch and try products before purchase, while minimising stock losses, Checkpoint adds.

Visit https://checkpointsystems.com/.


