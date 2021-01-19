The physical security product company Yale has appointed Lucy Hume as Marketing Executive. She’s taking responsibilities for day-to-day communications as part of the brand’s marketing team.

A recent first-class graduate in Business and Marketing from Birmingham City University, Lucy also brings marketing experience at a graphic and web design company. Lucy, pictured, said: “I am honoured and excited to have been given the opportunity to start my career at such a globally recognised brand as Yale, which has amazing heritage and is still at the forefront of the lock industry today.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to start applying everything I’ve learned, develop my skills and knowledge further, and see what I can bring to the team.”

Gemma Diratzonian, Marketing Manager at Yale, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Lucy to Yale DWS, and feel sure that she will prove to be an excellent asset to the business. We are always committed to strengthening and developing our team so we can continue offering our customers the outstanding service they expect from us.”

